Hit-Boy, Big Hit Coached White Crew to Say N-Word For 'Police' Music Video

We Coached White Actors to Use the N-Word ...

Play video content TMZ.com

Hit-Boy and his dad Big Hit are on a mission to make the most impactful hip hop possible ... even if it means exercising their freedom of speech to a point some will call controversial or even offensive.

We caught the Hollis family out at Dash Radio while they were promoting their critically acclaimed joint album, "Surf or Drown 2."

The project has birthed multiple videos directed by ThirdEyeRaz ... but none more controversial than the visual for "Police," which depicts a role reversal of America's color lines.

Team Hit and their crew portray police officers who arrest white citizens who mouth off the song's lyrics for the camera, n-words included -- which they tell us was a very intentional creative choice.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Big Hit even says a few actors declined to star in the video -- because it required using that word -- but they coached their assembled crew through the scenes ... as they felt the video was important to reflect the current social climate.

It's a topic that Big Hit can relate to ... having been released from prison a few months ago after serving 9 years for an L.A. hit-and-run.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He tells us he's already landed a collab with Snoop Dogg and recorded multiple albums worth of music with his Diamond-certified son.