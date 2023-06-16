Hit-Boy Drops 'Surf Or Drown 2' Album with His Dad Who's Fresh Out of Prison

Hit-Boy recently nabbed his second Diamond plaque for producing Jay-Z and Kanye West's "N****s is Paris" -- and he's using that momentum to fuel his father's rap career!!!

HB's pops Big Hit was released from prison after a 9-year bid a little over a month ago, and wasted no time recording "Surf Or Drown 2" ... the father-son duo's joint album, released just in time for Father's Day '23.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 10-track project (20 if you count the bonus instrumentals) also sports features from Big Sean and Dom Kennedy, and they've dropped a video for virtually every song on the project so far.

TMZ Hip Hop recently spoke to HB about his latest Diamond achievement -- his goal is always to make as much music as possible to spread his sound, and his recent work is going the distance to keep his dad gainfully employed!!!

Play video content TMZ.com