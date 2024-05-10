The Game Roasts Rick Ross On 'Freeway's Revenge,' Uses Drake-Kendrick Bars

... This Is Where the Wings, Stop!!!

The Game is done sitting on the sidelines of the 2024 Rap Wars -- and Rick Ross is the target of his pent-up aggression!!!

Game had been taking shots at Ross all week, and on Friday, the Bompton rapper made his grand reveal … dropping a ruthless diss track, “Freeway’s Revenge.” The title references the reformed Los Angeles drug dealer from whom Rick infamously got his stage name.

Game’s lyrics blur the lines between rap competition and pure disrespect … he makes slick references to Drake and Kendrick’s ongoing battle (“This ain't the Kendrick beef, my Drake [Draco] sing songs”) and essentially says the diss spurred from Ross trolling Drake these past few weeks.

Play video content Instagram / @richforever

The track also socks RR below his Gucci belt several times … Game brings up Rick’s damning 2013 “U.O.E.N.O” lyrics where he rapped about date-drug raping women, and also includes choice bars about Gunplay and Harry-O’s Death Row Records.

Naturally, Game also includes plenty of fake drug dealin', fat boy Wingstop references ... gotta keep things spicy!!!

Remember, this is the same guy who dedicated 10 minutes to dissing Eminem for the spirit of hip hop.