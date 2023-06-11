Big Boy Remembers Running In Tupac's Circle, Can't Pick His Best Album

Play video content TMZ.com

Big Boy says emceeing Tupac Shakur's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony is a full-circle moment for him, considering he spent time with the hip hop icon when he was alive and thriving.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the radio legend right after the event let out Wednesday, telling us he was floored when they called him to lead the charge. BB set the alley-oop for Tupac's sister Sekyiwa Shakur's touching and tearful address to the jam-packed crowd.

With over 30 years in radio, BB says he was able to hit the road on tour with Tupac and was able to support once he got on-air.

He's so indebted to him, we couldn't get him to pick a winner between Pac's classic albums "Me Against the World" and "All Eyez on Me" ... but he's urging fans who disliked the 'All Eyez' film to give it another chance!!!

We also ran into Nipsey Hussle's good friend Herman “Cowboy” Douglas, who thinks it's a fitting honor that Pac's star landed so close to Nipsey's — not the other way around.

Cowboy thinks Nipsey's impact in Los Angeles ranks greater than Pac's, bias be damned.