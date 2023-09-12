Nas and Hit-Boy Announce 'Magic 3', 2nd Album in 2 Months

Nas and Hit-Boy just released their "Magic 2" album back in July, but they've decided to complete the trifecta for Virgo Season.

On Tuesday, Nas revealed Part 3 would be released this Thursday, which coincides with his 49th birthday.

The upcoming album will mark #17 for Nas and his 6th overall produced by Hit-Boy ... a working relationship jump-started after they won the 2021 Grammy for Best Rap Album.

Nas is dubbing the release "The Finale" which waves the flag on their prolific run ... but HB's already begun work on his next ring of projects.

We recently caught up with him and he revealed he's working on his father Big Hit's solo album and he just got tapped to produce on Jennifer Lopez's comeback as well.