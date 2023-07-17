Nas Hints at Releasing Another 'Magic' Album After Scrubbing IG Account
7/17/2023 10:29 AM PT
Nas is throwing up the proverbial bat signal he's about to drop new music -- scrubbing his IG account last week -- and a new posting hints it's gonna be another sequel within his extensive discography!!!
On Monday, Nas shared a throwback black-and-white video of an escape artist bursting out of a straitjacket with a couple of magic wand emojis ... a sly indicator that his next rollout would be "Magic 2," the follow-up to his surprise 2021 release with Hit-Boy.
The last time we spoke to Hit-Boy, the Diamond-selling producer played it pretty coy ... denying he was working on a "King's Disease 4," but he still confirmed new music with Nas was on the horizon.
Nas' work ethic has been relentless these past few years by dropping a new project every year since 2018. We reached out to Nas' team to see when fans can expect the next trick of his hat ... no confirmation yet!!!