Statik Selektah Slams Spotify Purchase of WhoSampled, Sample-Snitching Culture

Play video content TMZ.com

Prolific Hip Hop producer Statik Selektah is losing his mind over the growing support for "Sample Snitching" -- highlighting the source of obscure rap beats -- and is having a hard time wrapping what's left of his mind around Spotify purchasing the sample database credits website WhoSampled!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Statik this week as fans on the internet rage on in debate about sample snitching and why it's ruining the game.

Whoever owns WhoSampled is a fucking loser for selling to Spotify honestly. They boutta nuke lots more projects just for having a super distorted MJ sample in the mix https://t.co/1iIxnDfiVc — Kami 🐦🌸💮 (@SuperKami_) November 19, 2025 @SuperKami_

The East Coast-bred producer by way of Boston and NYC has carved out beats for everyone from Eminem, Bun B, Mac Miller, Freddie Gibbs, The LOX, Joey Bada$$, and more ... he and tells us FLAT-OUT anyone who opposes his views just isn't part of the Hip Hop culture!!!

No hard feelings to anyone offended, but Statik says the culture was built on sampling ... and if you fail to understand this, then Hip Hop just isn't for you!!!

He also bashes glossy pop for jacking Hip Hop's sample formula, but he does note big-time artists and hits will get their samples cleared -- like his upcoming album with 2 Chainz. He's looking out for the little guy here.

Don't just take his word for it -- Statik also points out how his O.G., DJ Premier, railed against sample snitching nearly 20 years ago on Gang Starr's monumental "Moment of Truth" album. Premier has an album coming with Nas next month, and fans are anticipating what records he'll cut up.

Spotify boasted that acquiring WhoSampled expanded their already-extensive song credits features, and announced the site would still operate as a standalone website ... but Statik isn't so sure.

i feel compelled to repeat NO SAMPLE SNITCHING when I see people rewrite history & say things like De La Soul got away with samples 😢 read the end of the article: because of lawsuits, which are aided by sample snitching, 3 Feet High & Rising, would be “impossible to make today” https://t.co/tCoJtZWMGO pic.twitter.com/pT5kV0A6jj — Nicholas Craven (@NicholasCraven_) November 5, 2025 @NicholasCraven_

He believes the ongoing streaming payout battle between artists is already "killing Hip Hop" ... and giving a bigger spotlight on uncleared samples spells immediate doom to underground rap artists.