Bill Bellamy Won't Be Surprised If Clipse or Kendrick Lamar Win Grammy AOTY

Proud hip hop head Bill Bellamy is finally getting his wish from a couple of years ago that rap would be represented better at the podium ... and lo and behold, two of his favorite albums -- in Clipse's "Let God Sort 'Em Out" and Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" -- are up for Album of the Year!!!

Bill chopped it up with TMZ Hip Hop in NYC this week, where the comedian noted how the Grammys were leaning more on the eclectic side to broaden their audience reach.

If you recall, Bill blasted the Grammys shortly after the 66th Awards in 2023 after they deemed Bonnie Raitt's "Just Like That" as Song of the Year. Two years later, the track only has 8 million plays on Spotify, so his criticisms have held up.

Pusha T and Malice came back with a vengeance for their first album in 16 years, earning rave reviews ... Bill calls it a "resurgence of love."

On the flipside, Bill says he can't deny the run Kendrick had with "GNX," and if he runs away with all the Grammys like he did last time, he wouldn't be surprised.