Bill Bellamy Supports Comedian Natasha Leggero's Naked Strip Show

Bill Bellamy is laying his thoughts bare on fellow comedian Natasha Leggero flashing her boobs at her recent Improv show ... saying if men can do it, why not women?!

We got the stand-up comic in Beverly Hills Tuesday ... and he says it was pretty boss to see a lady feel free and confident enough to push the envelope in the male-dominated field by stripping down and showing off her body for all to see.

He goes on to point out this business's sexist double standards ... noting that funnyman Bert Kreischer taking his shirt off before Natasha went up was a non-issue -- but when she did the same thing, it caught everyone off guard, and stirred shock/outrage among some.

Bill wants other women to have the same exposure as Natasha in the comedy world ... cause they give dudes a different life perspective -- and there's enough room onstage for their stories.

As for Natasha, he's giving her an extra round of applause, 'cause he says her cleavage was all-natural -- implying it was a rare feat for someone living in looks-obsessed L.A. In other words, he's complimenting her body ... as have lots of people who got an eyeful.

Anyway, Bill jokes that she should cash in on her new fame on a platform such as OnlyComedians instead of OnlyFans -- a separate haven for people wanting to be both funny and risqué ... just ask Whitney Cummings about that.

