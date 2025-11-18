Lola Brooke Disagrees Commercial Rap Is Dead, Shouts Out Mary J. Blige

Play video content TMZ.com

Brooklyn rapper Lola Brooke is pushing through all the rap convos that Top 40 placement isn't a hot commodity and the younger generation gets disrespected by the older one ... she's earned Mary J. Blige's respect!!

TMZ Hip Hop recently caught up with Lola as she released her new album, "iight bet!", but she's still getting residuals from her previous tunes -- how's a Gold certification for "You," her 2023 collab with Bryson Tiller, sound for a win?!?

Lola's new track, "Pain," samples MJB's "No More Drama" ... and while she hasn't met her round-the-way-girl idol, Mary clearing the song for her speaks volumes!!!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Despite the song's heartache tone, Lola assures us she and her rapper beau, Doe Boy, are still very much locked in as a couple.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We also got Lola's take on Denzel Curry's recent comments that commercial rap is dead ... in her book, two things can be true!!!