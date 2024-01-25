Taraji P. Henson Thankful For Lola Brooke 'Baby Boy' Shout-Out On 'You'

Taraji P. Henson's unforgettable role in the 2001 film "Baby Boy" recently serves as a source of lyrical inspiration for Lola Brooke ... an inclusion that delighted the "Color Purple" actress, especially in wake of her recent comments about Hollywood!!!

BBC Radio recently asked TPH's thoughts on Lola's lyrics from her single "You" where she raps, "Bitch, I go Taraji for my 'baby boy' (for my baby boy)."

Taraji starred as Yvette opposite Tyrese in the John Singleton-directed hood drama but she says she was floored that the Brooklyn rapper used her real name and she reposted the clip of the music video -- the start of a beautiful friendship.

Lola went on to DM Taraji thanking her for sharing her music and the two exchanged admiration for one another.

