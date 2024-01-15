Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Lola Brooke Doesn't Believe NYC Can Fix Rat Problem After 'Rat Czar's' Pledge

Lola Brooke NYC Rats ... Gotta Learn To Live With Them At This Point!!! 🤷🏾‍♀️

1/15/2024 1:17 PM PT
FACE OF NEW YORK CITY
New York City's rat infestation appears to have taken a turn for the worse ... a reality that's not likely gonna get any better if you ask proud New Yorker Lola Brooke!!!

TMZ Hip Hop recently got the "Don't Play With It" rapper's take on what could be done with the rodent rampage -- last week, city officials were put on alert when the furry pests were spotted seeking warmth underneath a homeless man's blanket.

RAT ATTACK
Kathleen Corradi, the 6-figure salaried specialist hired by NYC Mayor Eric Adams to solve the problem, recently told us there's a 7% decrease in rat complaints ... but Lola thinks that's only because people have just stopped complaining.

Kathleen Corradi
Lola's a lifelong Brooklynite -- she tells us she grew up with rats in her home to no fault of her own and says it's basically time for the Rotten Apple to realize it's ... well, rotten.

Rat traps haven't been able to slow down Lola's hustle getting the cheese ... she recently joined Wyclef Jean, Pusha T and Capella Grey for a blockbuster performance of their "Paper Right" anthem!!!

