Rats Run Out From Under Homeless Person's Blanket on NYC Subway Platform
NYC Subway Rats Run Out From Homeless Person's Blanket ... See The Stampede!!!
1/11/2024 8:49 AM PT
Move over Pizza Rat -- there's a new video of New York City rodents running the streets ... and this time it all has to do with a fellow subway bedfellow ... of the human variety.
Check out this wild video from a Big Apple subway station that was posted this week ... you can see commuters walk over to a homeless person sleeping under a blanket, and dozens of rats scurry out from under the covers.
It starts with a few rats running away as subway riders approach, then a massive stampede follows ... with the rodents scurrying down onto the train tracks. It all happens in a matter of seconds.
The sheer number of rats seemingly sleeping with this homeless person -- cozying up under the blanket, no less -- is shocking. We're talking about at least a dozen of the mouse-y monsters here, if not more.
Looks like New York City's new "Rat Czar" Kathleen Corradi has her work cut out for her.
We've seen rats dragging pizza slices, fighting over pizza and attacking pigeons over the years in NYC ... and this video is right up there in the NYC Rat Hall of Fame.
One last thing ... the video doesn't show the homeless person under the blanket or who pulls the blanket up, leaving some folks to wonder if this was all staged. It does all play out a little too perfectly, and like we said ... there's a lot you don't see in the viral clip.
Anyway ... talk about a rat pack, huh?