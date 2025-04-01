Lola Brooke Gives Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger a Glowing Review

Just Like My Anti-Crashout Song Will Be!!!

Brooklyn-bred rapper Lola Brooke wasted no time hitting up Nipsey Hussle's Marathon Burger restaurant when she touched down in Los Angeles ... her 4'9" frame can eat a ton of food!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with "Don't Play With It" rapper on Melrose this week as her itty-bitty frame was flushed with the itis ... chicken sandwiches and wings, a shrimp burger and onion rings will do that!!!

We also got the scoop Lola is in town to shoot her a new music video for a new song she's calling "Disgusted" -- which she promises will be pushed out as soon as the video guys edit the thing.

Lola says she's taking "crash-outs" to task on the new record ... no bum or broke behavior is allowed in her circle!!!

The person who is allowed is Future's Freebandz artist Doe Boy, who she says, is the fries to her burger belly after a couple months of dating.