Lola Brooke Celebrates GloRilla's Grammys Performance, Shocked by Lil Kim Snub

Lola Brooke walked away from GloRilla's Grammys performance feeling inspired, and thinks the look will open doors for her own career in the future!!!

TMZ Hip Hop got the "Don't Play With It'" rapper Monday at LAX, where she was glowing off the strength of Glo's contribution to the Grammys' 50th-anniversary hip hop tribute ... especially seeing the "F.N.F." rub elbows with all-time rap greats such as LL Cool J, Too Short, Missy Elliott and Public Enemy.

That said, Lola was shocked when we raised the fact Lil Kim wasn't part of the medley -- it's clear she's got Kim's back, and promised to link with her back in the Big Apple.

Kim recently knighted Lola by surprising their hometown Brooklyn crowd with a cameo performance of "Don't Play With It" ... and their mentorship bond has continued to blossom.

Lola's got a big year ahead, having just inked a deal with Arista Records.

She's hitting the road with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for his Me Vs. Myself Tour, and her debut album is also expected to drop this later year.