Drew McIntyre Speaks On Possible Chris Jericho Return To WWE

Is Chris Jericho gearing up for an epic return to WWE?? His good buddy Drew McIntyre says if that's what the 55-year-old wants to do, he'll welcome him back with open arms!!

The NYC cameras caught up with Drew this week before battling Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Germany on Friday ... and the Scottish Warrior spoke about his employer potentially bringing a legend back on board.

"Chris Jericho is one of my friends," McIntyre said. "I spent a lot of my youth with him. He's a massive, massive star, and at this point in his life and career, whatever makes him happy makes me happy. He's gonna make a huge splash wherever he goes. If it's for us, why not?"

The 55-year-old spent nearly 20 years with the WWE before jumping ship to AEW when the company launched in 2019. While there are reports that his deal with AEW is up ... he's still listed on the company's roster.

We also heard from the 40-year-old about his own world title opportunity ... in which he will battle Rhodes in a Three Stages of Hell Match.

Despite falling short in his last few attempts for the title ... to quote the great John Cena -- he believes his time is now.

"I do whatever I can with whatever I'm given to the best of my ability," McIntyre said. "Hopefully, it gets rewarded in the end. Everything is timing in this business."