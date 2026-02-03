Nikki Bella Drops Cooper DeJean Reference At WWE 'Raw,' I Have Good Taste!

Can Ya Blame Me For Seeing DeJean?!?

Nikki Bella isn't shying away from her "casual" dating life ... 'cause the WWE Superstar directly referenced Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean right inside the ring on "Raw."

It all went down at Xfinity Mobile Arena in the City of Brotherly Love ... which is right across the street from where DeJean and the Eagles play. Nikki and her sister, Brie -- who made a surprise return during the Royal Rumble -- hopped on the mic to cut a promo for the crowd.

Brie Bella: "I actually think they're saying Coop"



At first, the oldest Bella twin thought the fans were booing them.

"Is that for the Eagles not getting in the Super Bowl or for us?" she asked.

Her sister knew what was up, though ... telling her, "I actually think they're saying 'Coop.'"

Nikki cracked a smile as the crowd let out another chant ... and asked them if there's something wrong with having great taste in men.

"I mean, Pro Bowl baby." she said.

It all comes after we previously reported that the two were casually dating. We were told that despite spending time together and going on dates, the WWE Hall of Famer is still very much single and enjoying life.

There's definitely a mutual attraction between the two -- but again, it's casual -- as NB is focused on her career and her son, Matteo.

Even before we reported on their status ... speculation had been running rampant for weeks -- as Bella showed up to an Eagles game rockin' Cooper's jersey.