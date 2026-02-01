The Rock's Daughter Says F*** Donald Trump & ICE With 'Full Chest'
The Rock's Daughter, Ava Double Chokeslams Trump & ICE In One Expletive-Laced Post!!!
The Rock's daughter, Ava, can say whatever she wants now that she's left WWE ... and her first free words were quite liberal indeed ... and directed straight at Donald Trump.
Simone Alexandra Garcia Johnson tweeted, "and now that i can say this with my full chest, [middle finger emoji] ice and that entire administration."
This comes after Ava announced Friday she would not be renewing her contract with WWE, which just expired.
The 5'10" wrestler made her official in-ring debut on April 1, 2023 for the NXT Stand & Deliver event, but had been signed to WWE since 2020.
Interestingly, her dad has admitted multiple political parties have approached him about the possibility of a presidential run. So far, he's declined all offers.
Ava hasn't made any concrete plans known for what she has in store for the future, but we can be sure it won't have anything to do with the GOP!