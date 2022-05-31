The Rock's Daughter Claps Back At Haters Over Her Wrestling Name, 'Find A New Joke'

Simone Johnson, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is kickin' ass and takin' names before ever stepping foot in a WWE ring ... hitting back at "fans" criticizing her wrestling name.

On Sunday, the 20-year-old, who signed with WWE in 2020, announced her pro wrestling name would be "Ava Raine" ... which disappointed some fans.

The trolls came out in full force saying "The Pebble" (sigh) would be a more fitting name -- an obvious play on The Rock's on-camera name.

Well, Simone is already following in her father's footsteps, and was quick with the comebacks, saying, "I beg of you guys to find a new joke. Anything."

She went on ... "I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully this is the last I'll mention this, but I don't understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic."

"A name doesn't discredit any prior accomplishments from any family."

It's not easy being the child of a WWE legend such as The Rock -- one of the greatest sports entertainers in the world -- and Simone recognizes she'll be judged harshly no matter what she does.

"I could build my entire career around my father & people would still bash me anyway," Simone tweeted.

Simone is a fourth-generation wrestler. Her grandpa (Rock's dad) was Rocky Johnson, and her great-grandfather, Peter "High Chief" Maivia ... both paved the way for Dwayne.