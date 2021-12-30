Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Calls Vin Diesel 'Manipulative' Over 'Fast & Furious 10'

The beef between Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel is far from squelched ... because "The Rock" just blasted his former 'Fast & Furious' co-star, calling him manipulative.

TMZ reported back in 2016, when they were filming the 8th installment of the franchise -- "The Fate of the Furious" -- the 2 men were at each other's throats. "The Rock" made it clear he was done with the franchise, but Vin wasn't done himself, posting this last month ...

"My little brother Dwayne... the time has come. The world awaits the finale of Fast 10. As you know, my children refer to you as Uncle Dwayne in my house. There is not a holiday that goes by that they and you don't send well wishes... but the time has come. Legacy awaits. I told you years ago that I was going to fulfill my promise to Pablo. I swore that we would reach and manifest the best Fast in the finale that is 10! I say this out of love... but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play. Hobbs can't be played by no other. I hope that you rise to the occasion and fulfill your destiny.",

Well, Dwayne just called out Vin on CNN, saying his post was "an example of manipulation," adding, "This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly — and privately — that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return."

He went on ... "I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible 'Fast & Furious' franchise with gratitude and grace."

The 2 actors had a rotten time together in F&F8, with The Rock making it clear by process of elimination ... "There's no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one. My female costars are always amazing and I love 'em. My male costars, however, are a different story," he wrote, adding, "Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't."