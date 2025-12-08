The Rock's Daughter Dating Wrestler Tatyanna Dumas

Play video content Instagram / @bigupsofficial

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's dining room table just got a little more crowded this holiday season ... as his daughter, Simone (AKA Ava), just went official with her girlfriend -- NXT wrestler Tatyanna Dumas!

The couple shared a heartwarming Instagram Reel on their respective accounts on Sunday ... featuring a bunch of PDA and joint adventures they've had together.

"Crying screaming throwing up," Johnson wrote. "I am so lucky."

While it's unclear when the two first became an item ... they have been spotted out together before. In September, they attended the UK screening of The Smashing Machine, which starred Ava's old man.

"Break out the Teremana ladies," the Rock wrote on a video the two posted at the time ... seemingly showing he's just as excited about his daughter's budding relationship.

Simone -- who was signed to WWE under the ring name Ava -- joined the company back in February 2020 ... now serving as the General Manager for the NXT brand.

Dumas teamed up with WWE earlier this year, making her on-screen debut during the company's "WWE LFG" show.