WWE Star Paul Heyman Shoves Young Fan Away From Logan Paul, on Video

Paul Heyman's not playing around when it comes to his safety ... shoving away a young fan who got in his path while he was walking with Logan Paul.

The WWE manager and former executive was spotted in San Diego for the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Saturday night ... and fans filmed him walking in front of Paul at the end of the evening with police and other security surrounding them.

Check out the clip ... a fan -- seemingly a kid -- pushes his way through security and runs up to Heyman, clearly excited to meet him and Paul.

However, Heyman's not having any of it ... shoving him harshly out of the way, back outside the security perimeter.

It happens quickly ... it's unclear if Heyman even knew how young the fan was -- but, he's clearly not expecting anyone to walk up to him and he's just reacting to the situation.

We've reached out to Heyman for comment ... so far, no word back.

