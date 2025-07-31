WWE Legend Paul Heyman Makes Pitch To CBS, Let Me Host 'Late Show'

Play video content

CBS is still catching heat for sacking Stephen Colbert and scrapping "The Late Show" ... but Paul Heyman says he knows how to help them save face -- hire him to host the show!!!

Adam Glyn caught up with the WWE Hall of Famer in NYC on Wednesday ... and immediately went in on the broadcast network, saying it was "the dumbest move CBS has ever made."

"Because they fired Stephen Colbert and they canceled the show," PH said. "CBS should have kept the show, renamed The Late Show starring Paul Heyman."

Heyman even previewed the intro to his would show, and it sounded like he's been hosting a late-night show for years!

Of course, the network pulled the plug on Colbert and the show about two weeks ago, citing "financial decisions."

"It is not related in any way to the show's performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount," the company said, pushing back on criticism the show was canceled because the Trump administration applied pressure.

"The Late Show" has been on the air for over 30 years, beginning back in 1993 with the legendary David Letterman as host. When Dave walked away, Colbert took over the show in 2015, and has hosted ever since.

If Paramount does decide one day to revive the classic show ... the 59-year-old kept his pitch to the network pretty straightforward.

"If CBS wants ratings, call me," Heyman said. "WWE Hall of Famer, by the way," flashing his ring.

Until then, Heyman will focus on his current gig, working alongside Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.