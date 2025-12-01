Hulk Hogan's Widow Denies Ric Flair's Claim 'Street Drugs' Killed WWE Legend

Ric Flair's shocking claim that "street drugs" killed Hulk Hogan is simply not true ... this, according to the wrestling legend's widow, who tells TMZ Sports the Nature Boy was fed some bad info.

Flair recently addressed Hogan's death on the "DOUBL3 COVERAGE" podcast ... when he stated he spoke with Hulk the day before he passed about his deteriorating health.

Flair claimed Hogan's doctor stopped prescribing him pain medication to combat his numerous wrestling injuries ... so he resorted to unorthodox measures to deal with his suffering.

We asked Hogan's widow, Sky, about Flair's comments ... and she said point-blank, "That didn't happen at all."

Sky -- who also denied Flair spoke to Hulk the day before his death -- went on to say the icon was under constant care of the Morton Plant Hospital in Florida ... so Naitch had to have been either misinformed or misunderstood.

Sky said the only changes to Hogan's medication came following his neck procedure to ensure whatever he was taking did not impact his lungs.

We spoke with two other family sources about Flair's claim ... and they both stated it was completely untrue as well.

The family isn't pissed at Flair -- they know he was one of Hogan's close buddies and didn't mean any harm with his words ... but wanted to make it clear he got this one wrong.

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Hulk Hogan died at 71 years old on July 24. His official cause of death was listed as a heart attack, according to records from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center.