The Rock's Daughter Announces She's Leaving WWE

The Rock's daughter, Ava, just announced she's not renewing her contract with WWE ... calling it a difficult decision, but she's ready to move on from the organization that turned her pops into a household name.

Simone Alexandra Garcia Johnson revealed her plans in a statement shared on Instagram Friday ... just days after her appearance on NXT.

"This past Tuesday was my last appearance on NXT & subsequently WWE," Johnson said. "Thank you to all who have cheered, watched, and supported me through my journey."

Johnson added the decision means "it's also new turning point in my life. It has been an honor & a privilege to be Ava."

Johnson started her wrestling career in 2020 when the WWE signed her under the ring names Ava and Ava Raine.

The 5'10" wrestler made her first in-ring appearance on April 1, 2023 for the NXT Stand & Deliver event. She teamed with The Schism for the eight-person tag team match.

After the Schism, she transitioned into an on-screen assistant for Shawn Michaels before being promoted to general manager of NXT.

The Rock said last year he was extremely proud that his daughter wanted to follow his footsteps while creating her own path, calling her an "amazing human being."