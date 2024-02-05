The Rock's Daughter Says She's Getting Death Threats Over WWE Controversy

The Rock's daughter -- NXT Superstar Ava -- says her inbox has been flooded with hate over WWE's new storyline involving her famous pops ... claiming she's been on the receiving end of death threats over the whole ordeal.

Wrestling fans have been up in arms following Dwayne Johnson's appearance on SmackDown last week ... with many criticizing the move as it seemingly derailed what was brewing between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Ava is seemingly catching strays in the process ... 'cause she went to social media to address the backlash on Monday.

"can ya'll just leave me out of this ffs i'm busy running a SHOW," Ava -- NXT's General Manager -- said on X ... adding, "death threats over a situation i have nothing to do with … bffr."

Nothing is set in stone when it comes to Rock and RR, but there are rumblings the two could face off at WrestleMania in April ... which would piss a lot of fans off, as Cody earned that right after winning the Royal Rumble last month.