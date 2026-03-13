Nikki Bella Weighs In On Logan Paul’s NFL Challenge, 'We'll Have to See!'

Play video content TMZSports.com

The WWE shut down Logan Paul's dream of brawling with NFL players, but Nikki Bella is still excited to see him face off with them in an approved flag football game ... and it sounds like she's still expecting some fireworks between both sides.

The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with TMZ Sports earlier this week in NYC about Logan’s viral challenge to football stars … where the YouTuber-turned-WWE Superstar has been claiming he’d put up $1 million to fight NFL players in the ring.

While several players barked back at the idea -- and Logan saying WWE execs later shut it down -- Nikki says she’s still curious about how the whole spectacle might play out ... especially factoring in the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic.

“I think what’s cool is we’re going to be able to see that amazing flag football game,” Bella said. “We’ll see, you know, what happens.”

As for whether Logan will actually end up stepping into a boxing ring with an NFL player, Nikki didn’t exactly make any bold predictions.

“I don’t know,” she said with a shrug. “We’ll have to see.”

Of course, Nikki knows a thing or two about big personalities stirring up hype in the combat sports and wrestling worlds … so it’s no surprise she’s letting the situation play out before making any firm calls.

During the chat, the 41-year-old also opened up about a much more personal topic -- her young son, Matteo, already trying to keep her away from the wrestling ring.

According to Nikki, the little guy recently told her he doesn’t want to see his mom wrestle anymore … and it’s not because he doesn’t love the sport.

“He’s my little protector,” she said. “He just doesn’t want to see his mommy get hurt.”