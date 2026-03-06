Bills’ Dion Dawkins Says He’d Drop Logan Paul, ‘Come Get Your Ass Kicked’

Play video content TMZSports.com

Logan Paul might want to think twice before throwing around that $1 million boxing challenge … because Buffalo Bills star Dion Dawkins says he’s absolutely ready to cash the check and throw hands!

TMZ Sports caught up with the Pro Bowl left tackle, and Dawkins made it clear he’s not just talking trash -- he’s serious about stepping in the ring with the YouTuber-turned-WWE SuperStar.

“I mean, I think when it comes down to it, who's not serious about a million dollars or plus?” Dawkins told us. “If you can fight and you're confident in yourself, everybody should be barking at it or talking about it. Why not?”

Dawkins said he actually has boxing experience … explaining he originally picked it up after hearing that fellow All-Pro lineman Trent Williams trains in the sport.

“I started boxing originally because I heard Trent box,” Dawkins said. “If Trent is the best left tackle and Trent boxes, I think every lineman should be boxing.”

The Bills star says the sport became more than just training -- helping with conditioning, weight loss and keeping his hands sharp for football.

But if a fight with Logan actually happens?

“Logan Paul falls, bro,” he said. “Heavyweight to heavyweight -- he walks around at 220. So a heavyweight fight equals a heavyweight fight … come and get your ass kicked.”

Paul says all any NFL player has to do is put $1 million in escrow, fly to his gym in Puerto Rico -- with travel expenses covered -- and fight him with three professional judges and an official referee overseeing the bout.

Dawkins and Packers defensive lineman Micah Parsons are two of the most notable active NFL players who have stepped up to the challenge.

Still, Dawkins made it clear he respects Logan and Jake Paul for what they’ve built … saying the brothers have changed combat sports and helped fighters make serious money.

“They've changed guys’ lives,” Dawkins said. “People could hate on it, but they started on YouTube and turned it into boxing and WWE. I respect it.”

But respect doesn’t mean hesitation. Dawkins believes a spar between him and Logan would resemble Anthony Joshua’s knockout of Jake from this past December.

And he even had a direct message for Logan if he’s watching.

“The true big dogs bark,” Dawkins told us. “If you want to see what a skinny guy trapped in a big guy body looks like … come test these hands.”