Logan Paul Wants NFL Opponent To Put Up $1 Million Before Boxing, Claims No One Will

Logan Paul says his $1 million challenge to NFL players is still wide open -- but according to him, nobody in the league is actually willing to risk their own cash.

The WWE star took to X on Friday to address the viral challenge he issued to pro football players … claiming the guys chirping at him online won’t agree to his simple terms.

Paul says all any NFL player has to do is put $1 million in escrow, fly to his gym in Puerto Rico -- with travel expenses covered -- and fight him with three professional judges and an official referee overseeing the bout.

But he claims the players -- including ex-NFL running back Le'Veon Bell -- want to turn the fight into a full-scale event instead.

“They all want to formalize this with a streamer, venue, press conferences, etc. (i.e. get paid to fight but not risk their own money), but I don’t have time nor interest in that,” Paul wrote.

Paul says he has zero interest in organizing a spectacle … explaining he’s not stepping away from WWE to coordinate a major event or spend months training.

Instead, he insists the offer is meant to be a straight-up high-stakes gym fight.

He even sweetened the deal for anyone worried about publicity.

“Also, if they want no-cameras, I’m down.”

The whole saga started after a back-and-forth with Tom Brady, who appeared to question Paul’s competitiveness against football players during a flag football discussion -- prompting the YouTuber to issue the $1 million challenge on his “Impaulsive” podcast.

Since then, several NFL players, past and present, have responded. Former Brandon Jacobs blasted Paul in an Instagram video ... saying the money isn’t nearly enough to scare off football players.

“That ain’t s***, bro. That ain’t nothing at all,” Jacobs said.

Bell didn’t hold back, either … firing off a blunt message on X.

“Ima football player that would beat the dog s*** outta Logan.”

Of course, Paul isn’t new to combat sports. The internet star famously went eight rounds in an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and has spent years training in boxing while juggling his wrestling career. He also had his bouts with nemesis-turned-friend KSI.