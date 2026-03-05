NFL Players Respond to Logan Paul $1 Million Fight Challenge

Logan Paul is talking a huge game about the NFL -- and a few players are already stepping up to test him.

The YouTuber-turned-WWE Superstar recently threw down a bold challenge … claiming no football player could beat him in a boxing match -- and offering $1 million to anyone willing to try.

“Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match, that is on God,” Paul said on his "Impaulsive" show. “I would throttle Myles Garrett. … Myles Garrett, Puka Nacua, Tom Brady, Sam Darnold, doesn’t matter. A million dollars, you come to the gym, you put up boxing gloves, we see how it goes. There’s levels to this.”

Well … the message didn’t take long to reach the locker room.

Several NFL players quickly accepted the challenge, including Dion Dawkins, Tae Crowder, Brock Hoffman and Kingsley Suamataia -- all signaling they’d gladly lace up gloves if the opportunity becomes real.

The challenge appears to stem from Paul’s ongoing beef with Brady, which bubbled up around a high-profile flag football game ... and how the Maverick felt he could hang with NFL stars in the event.

Since then, the trash talk has escalated -- culminating in Paul’s million-dollar fight offer to any NFL player.

One guy who jumped in immediately was Le'Veon Bell, who said he’d gladly take Paul up on the challenge. But Paul quickly brushed it aside … noting Bell doesn’t qualify because he’s no longer an active NFL player and already has boxing experience.

Of course, Paul isn’t new to combat sports. The internet star famously went eight rounds in an exhibition with Floyd Mayweather Jr. and has spent years training in boxing while juggling his wrestling career. He also had his bouts with nemesis-turned-friend KSI.

Still, calling out NFL linemen and linebackers -- some of the biggest, strongest athletes on Earth -- might be a risky move.