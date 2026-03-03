Tom Brady Calls Logan Paul a 'B*tch'

Play video content Instagram / @tombrady

The most random sports beef is intensifying -- Tom Brady isn't done going after Logan Paul for claiming he could hang with the NFL's big dogs ... straight-up calling the WWE Superstar a "b*tch!!"

The trash-talking started during Super Bowl week ... when Brady said Paul's wrestling skills were "cute," but no match for the real pros when they take part in the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Saudi Arabia later this month.

pic.twitter.com/wbvSXuX37P I hope people understand the level of competition this game is going to be. If you’re on my team you’re going to be locked in, all out, and we’re going to not just win... but dominate.



I do think @loganpaul has the right attitude and the effort will be… @TomBrady

Even though it's been damn near a month since their heated exchange, TB12 clearly hasn't gotten over it ... 'cause he unloaded more smack talk while working out with his longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski.

Gronk shared his own take on Paul ... saying he's a great entertainer and combat sports guy -- before Brady ran by and interrupted.

"Logan Paul is a b*tch. Just say he's a b*tch," Brady said. "Come play with the big boys. You're lucky you won't get hit."

Gronk was stunned ... saying he had no idea Brady had that kinda chatter in him!!