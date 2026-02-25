WWE Superstar Kiana James Fires Back At Tom Brady, Get In The Ring!

Play video content TMZ's Inside The Ring

Tom Brady might think pro wrestling is “very cute” … but WWE Superstar Kiana James says if the NFL legend wants to truly find out how tough it is, there’s an easy solution -- step into the ring!

The WWE Superstar joined TMZ’s Inside The Ring podcast this week … where she was asked about Brady’s viral comment, aimed at Logan Paul.

“I don’t want to fault anyone for their ignorance,” James told us. “When you’re unfamiliar with something, there’s a level of ignorance there.”

Kiana clearly isn't taking the slight personally ... though she does have an idea.

“The best answer is to get him in the ring,” she said. “Have him run the ropes and take a bump -- and then let’s see what his answer is.”

If you missed the OG comments, TB12, during a recent back-and-forth ahead of the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, brushed off Logan after he compared his athleticism to NFL players, calling his in-ring WWE skills “very cute.”

Tom in a WWE ring isn't exactly a wild idea, either.

The promotion has leaned heavily into celebrity crossovers in recent years, with stars like Paul and Bad Bunny proving they can physically hang inside the squared circle.

And while Brady is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, James made it clear pro wrestling requires a different kind of toughness ... one that can’t be understood from the outside looking in.

If Tom ever does lace up the boots, James is confident he might rethink his stance.

As for Kiana, she’s got her own huge test ahead -- she heads to Elimination Chamber this Saturday in Chicago, competing in the Women’s Chamber Match for a shot at a championship at WrestleMania.