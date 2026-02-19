Tom Brady’s NoBull Drops New Kicks W/ Livvy Dunne Campaign

Tom Brady’s NoBull just made a splashy new addition -- and Livvy Dunne is officially in the building.

The former LSU gymnastics star took to Instagram to announce to her millions of followers she’s joining the performance brand co-owned by Brady in a major way -- not just as a face of the campaign, but as an athlete, investor and partner.

TB12 shared the post to his story and was quick to hop in the comments … saying “LFG” with three raising hands emoji.

And she didn’t just drop the news -- she dropped jaws.

In the series of smoldering shots, Dunne rocks NoBull’s new classic white punch colorway of their Allday Knit kicks and curve-hugging black athletic gear … posing confidently while showing off the minimalist trainers the brand is known for.

The partnership puts Dunne directly alongside Brady, who became one of the company’s largest stakeholders after merging his TB12 and Brady Brand ventures with NoBull. Now, the seven-time Super Bowl champ and one of the most marketable social media stars are teammates in business.

It’s also a savvy move for Dunne, who continues stacking her NIL empire with equity plays -- signaling she’s thinking long-term, not just landing endorsement checks.

The brand agrees ... saying on its website that Dunne “built her brand on discipline and authenticity, the same principles that define the NoBull mentality.”