Tom Brady's 'TB12,' 'Brady Brand' Merges With NoBull

Tom Brady has a new team -- the seven-time Super Bowl champ's "TB12" and "Brady Brand" businesses are merging with sportswear company NoBull.

46-year-old Brady announced the big move on Tuesday ... which makes him the second-largest NoBull shareholder behind friend and BodyArmor founder Mike Repole, who joined the company in 2023.

The plan is to make NoBull -- a popular brand in the CrossFit community -- a one-stop shop for all things fitness ... from shoes to clothes and nutrition.

According to reports, the company will keep the NoBull branding, but Brady's name and image will be used in some capacity.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Brady spoke about the news on Instagram ... saying, "I’m proud to announce that today, @tb12sports and @bradybrand are merging with @nobull, forming one complete wellness company that at its core, will help people become the best version of themselves."

"We’re going to push harder than ever to help EVERYONE find the path to success on their own journey," he added. "The goal for us is massive growth that will change the game in training and nutrition for the world. There’s no limit on how many people we can impact and that’s what I’m most excited about."

Brady also gave a shoutout to his staff at TB12 and 'Brady' ... saying their hard-working mentality will roll over into the new venture.