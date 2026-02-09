Tom Brady, Alix Earle Trade Numbers After ‘Romantic Chemistry’ Ignites

Alix Earle and Tom Brady party linkups may be turning into a legit connection … ’cause we're told the two are suddenly giving off some serious chemistry.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us the influencer, 25, and retired quarterback, 48, have, of course, hung out in the same circles before … but things took a noticeable turn this past weekend when they both hit San Francisco for Super Bowl festivities.

Play video content BACKGRID

The two were spotted dancing and chatting together at an invite-only pre–Super Bowl party -- and we’re told the pair exchanged contact info for the first time during the trip.

According to one source, the energy between them was way different than anything before.

In fact, our source says there’s now “definitely romantic chemistry” between the two … something that apparently wasn’t there as recently as a month ago when they were first seen hanging out at the same event in St. Barths to ring in the New Year.

As for what’s fueling the vibe shift? One person close to the situation summed it up pretty bluntly ... telling us Alix “clearly likes football players."

Play video content

Of course, Brady’s been one of the most eligible bachelors in the world since his split from Gisele Bündchen … while Alix is still pretty fresh off a breakup from NFL wide receiver Braxton Berrios. The two dated for about two years before calling it quits.

Tom, meanwhile, was last linked to Irina Shayk in an on-again, off-again relationship that seems to be off again.

No word yet if this is just flirtation or something bigger brewing … but if the sparks keep flying, this could turn into one of the most unexpected power pairings in the sports and influencer universe.