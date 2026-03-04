Logan Paul Responds To Tom Brady's 'Bitch' Comment, I'll Beat His Ass!

Play video content Impaulsive

Logan Paul isn't taking Tom Brady's "bitch" comments lightly ... claiming when they meet up in their flag football showdown later this month, he might have to throw hands.

The NFL GOAT's latest trash talk was featured in an Instagram video with Rob Gronkowski ... where TB12 called the Maverick the bad word ... adding, "Come play with the big boys. You're lucky you won't get hit."

Paul got wind of it all ... and he made it clear there's been no change to his plan to put the seven-time Super Bowl champion in his place and prove he can hang with the NFL's best.

"I wouldn't be surprised if I throw hands with Tom Brady on the field in L.A. during that flag football game," Logan said on his "Impaulsive" show. "I'm not kidding."

"Tom Brady does not want to throw hands."

As for the clip of Brady and Gronk ... Logan pointed out how he whooped all of the Gronkowski brothers' butts in the boxing ring back in the day -- so the future Hall of Fame tight end has no room to talk.

BTW -- Logan broke some news during his podcast by saying the flag football game is no longer taking place in Saudi Arabia after the war that broke out in the Middle East.

He says the word is it's now heading for the City of Angels.

Logan then broadened his focus to the full NFL ... claiming he'd dominate any superstar in a fight -- even Myles Garrett -- and he's willing to put $1 million on it.