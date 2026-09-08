WWE's Cody Rhodes Mourns Death Of Dog Pharaoh, 'You Did Your Job'

Cody Rhodes lost his "best man" ... the WWE SuperStar's beloved pup, Pharaoh, died on Monday.

The American Nightmare posted a raw, lengthy tribute after his white husky's death -- a doggo that'd been with him through so much -- from AEW to WWE, to title runs and fatherhood, and everything in between.

"Huskies need a job. P howled at the moon. When we thought he would be afraid of the older dogs we had, but instead ran into the living room and belly flopd’ on them. He patrolled the pool. He always tore up a plant when a stranger came into the backyard to let them know - 'I’m crazy' - and don’t come closer," Cody wrote on social media.

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When Rhodes was going through something, Pharaoh was right there by his side.

"I’d call him a crisis dog. Whenever there was a crisis, there he was. He put his nose under my arm in the truck…everytime. He was always with us, and when my world got turned upside down…he sat outside with me looking at the Texas stars until the sky started to shift and he pressed his head against me firmly in a way that let me know he understood."

Pharaoh became part of the show, too. He walked Cody to the ring at AEW All Out in 2019. Fans chanted his name. He did meet-and-greets with Rhodes. He even got his own Mattel action figure next to Cody.

In 2023, Pharaoh stepped back from the wrestling world after the travel became too much for him ... but he had his paws full back home.

Rhodes says that after his daughter arrived in 2021, the two were inseparable.

"I said huskies needed a job, and I don’t think Pharaoh ever truly knew his. That is until Liberty was born. I scrolled back through my old pictures and there he is with her…almost every early photo…he’s just peeking into frame, or right beside her, or sternly looking through the lens. His job was to be with her."

Cody ended his tribute to Pharaoh by relaying the last words he told his pup.