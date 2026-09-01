Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Dog Makes Modeling Debut, Name Revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's dog is officially ready for her close-up ... making her modeling debut alongside the Chiefs superstar -- and now we finally know her name, too.

The couple's fluffy white Samoyed, Wendy, appears with Travis in Tommy Hilfiger's new Fall 2026 campaign that debuted Tuesday.

In one shot, Travis -- rocking a navy peacoat and white turtleneck -- kicks back on a striped lounger with Wendy perched on his leg ... while another campaign video shows the pair cuddled up on a couch.

Talk about a fashion hound.

The campaign also finally puts a name to the pup Swifties have been tracking for months ... with Forbes initially identifying her as Wendy before quietly removing the name from its story hours later.

So, it seems someone wanted to maintain some mystery around the furball. Oops!

As TMZ previously reported ... fans first started panting over Taylor and Travis quietly expanding their fam when a pic from their July wedding showed the newlyweds holding a fluffy white pup.

Days later, what appeared to be the same dog was spotted boarding Taylor's private jet ... we got a much clearer look at her later in July.

Wendy has reportedly been with the couple for close to a year.

As for the name, the inspiration hasn't been confirmed ... though Travis has previously said Wendy Peffercorn from "The Sandlot" was his favorite '90s character.