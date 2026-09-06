Ciara Announces She Is Pregnant With 5th Child

Congrats are in order for Ciara and Russell Wilson ... as the couple is adding another little one to their family -- announcing they’re expecting baby No. 5!

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The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram, with Ciara showing off her growing baby bump as they celebrated the next chapter in their lives together.

This will be the fifth child for Ciara and the fourth she shares with Wilson. The singer is already mom to Future Zahir, whom she shares with rapper Future, as well as Sienna Princess, Win Harrison and Amora Princess with the former NFL star.

Ciara and Russell tied the knot in 2016 and have been open about their desire to expand their family.

In a previous interview, Ciara recalled Russell asking about “Cinco” shortly after she gave birth to Amora -- jokingly telling him to “slow it down.” She later admitted she couldn’t rule out having another child one day.

The couple has not yet revealed the baby’s sex or due date.