Andy 'The Butcher' Williams Death: Listen to 911 Audio From Mid-Match Collapse

Dispatch audio from an incident involving Andy Williams, the pro wrestler known as The Butcher, reveals a male wrestler "hit his head" during a match ... listen to the frantic response.

In one dispatch call, obtained by TMZ, an emergency operator reports a wrestler was injured during a match at Mr. Smalls Funhouse Theatre in Millvale and had hit his head on a ring post.

A second call to the same venue requested “emergent lifting assistance,” with the dispatcher noting police and EMS were already on scene.

We broke the story, Williams was performing alongside longtime tag-team partner The Blade at Enjoy Wrestling’s Five Years event when he collapsed near the end of their match. Medical personnel at the venue immediately began treating him, including CPR, before he was transported to a hospital.

TMZ previously reported the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Williams died Saturday night following the medical crisis at the venue.

Williams was best known to wrestling fans as The Butcher in AEW, where he teamed with The Blade. Outside the ring, he was a member and rhythm guitarist for the metal band Every Time I Die.

The Enjoy Wrestling event was cut short following the emergency, with attendees sent home as Williams was taken to the hospital.