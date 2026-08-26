'Street Outlaws' Star Chris Gordon 911 Call From Fatal Crash, 'It's Bad'

Play video content Video: 'Street Outlaws' Star Chris Gordon 911 Call From Fatal Crash Scioto County Sheriff’s Office

Chris "Block" Gordon's crash was so severe that a caller immediately urged dispatch to get a helicopter ready ... TMZ has learned.

According to 911 audio obtained by TMZ, a caller reports a wreck on the drag strip at KD Motorsports Park in South Webster, Ohio, and says fire crews are already on scene and repeatedly pleads for a chopper.

Dispatch records obtained by TMZ show the call came in shortly after 8 PM Saturday. Air medical transport was requested minutes later, but dispatch was told the helicopter had an estimated 40-minute ETA.

The records show Chris went into cardiac arrest in the ambulance before first responders decided to take him directly to the hospital.

Chris, a fan favorite from "Street Outlaws: Fastest in America," died after the devastating crash. KD Motorsports Park confirmed his death the following day, saying track staff, firefighters, EMTs, and medically trained bystanders immediately worked to save him.

He was 55.