Russell Wilson Should Retire After Giants Benching, Ex-NFL Star Says

Russell Wilson Needs To Retire After Giants Benching ... Marcus Spears Says

By TMZ Staff
Former NFL star Marcus Spears says it's time for Russell Wilson to hang up his cleats ... telling TMZ Sports that after the quarterback got benched by the Giants, he should retire.

Spears made it clear to us during a brief chat out in NYC this week that he thinks Russ is cooked now that Jaxson Dart is QB1 in New York.

jaxson dart russell wilson split sub getty
Getty

In fact, when we asked the ex-Dallas Cowboys D-lineman if it's time for Wilson to call it quits -- he said straight-up, "Yeah, Russell gotta go!"

Wilson joined the Giants in March, following three disappointing seasons with the Broncos and Steelers ... and after he opened 2025 with a 0-3 record, Brian Daboll and Co. sat him in favor of Dart.

Wilson has vowed to return to the field at some point in the future -- stating after the coach's decision, "I'm not done" -- but Spears obviously thinks otherwise.

As for Dart, Spears was very complimentary of the rookie after he pulled out a W in his first start ... saying, "Dart's going to be good."

The signal-caller will try to further prove Spears and the rest of Big Blue Nation right this weekend ... when the Giants take on the Saints on Sunday at the Superdome.

