Russell Wilson Should Retire After Giants Benching, Ex-NFL Star Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

Former NFL star Marcus Spears says it's time for Russell Wilson to hang up his cleats ... telling TMZ Sports that after the quarterback got benched by the Giants, he should retire.

Spears made it clear to us during a brief chat out in NYC this week that he thinks Russ is cooked now that Jaxson Dart is QB1 in New York.

In fact, when we asked the ex-Dallas Cowboys D-lineman if it's time for Wilson to call it quits -- he said straight-up, "Yeah, Russell gotta go!"

Wilson joined the Giants in March, following three disappointing seasons with the Broncos and Steelers ... and after he opened 2025 with a 0-3 record, Brian Daboll and Co. sat him in favor of Dart.

Wilson has vowed to return to the field at some point in the future -- stating after the coach's decision, "I'm not done" -- but Spears obviously thinks otherwise.

"For me personally, I'm not done. I've got so much belief in myself and I know what I'm capable of. I know I can help this football team if that comes up."



- Russell Wilson pic.twitter.com/ULlDW9k4st — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 24, 2025 @SNYGiants

As for Dart, Spears was very complimentary of the rookie after he pulled out a W in his first start ... saying, "Dart's going to be good."