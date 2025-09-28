Ex-N.Y. Giants Star 'Nervous' Jaxson Dart Era Coming 'A Bit Too Soon'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Is the Jaxson Dart era in New York starting too early? Justin Pugh certainly appears to think so ... as the ex-Giants star tells TMZ Sports he would have preferred it if the rookie didn't assume the QB1 role until next year.

The former Big Blue offensive lineman sat down with us just after Brian Daboll revealed he was benching Russell Wilson in favor of Dart ... and Pugh made it clear, he's got some concerns about the move.

Pugh said he's actually "nervous" that Dart's hitting field "a bit too soon" ... explaining he thinks teams that have the most success at quarterback are the ones who don't rush their young signal-callers onto the field.

The 35-year-old pointed toward Green Bay as the prime example of that ... after the Packers' patience with Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love paid off with plenty of wins.

Nonetheless, Pugh said he understood the move ... saying it'll bring a spark to the 0-3 team.

Pugh -- who's been working on his Thursday Football Club in retirement -- then advocated for Daboll to stay regardless of how Dart looks under center ... telling us he wishes fans would "let Brian Daboll cook with Jaxson Dart. Let it marinate a while."

