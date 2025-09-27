Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Travis Kelce Denies Drama with Andy Reid After Tense Confrontation

Travis Kelce No Drama, All Love for Coach Reid!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Travis Kelce is a huge fan of Andy Reid -- even after he got into yet another heated confrontation with him during last Sunday's game.

TK addressed him getting all up in the Kansas City Chiefs head coach's face during their Sept. 21 game against the New York Giants while speaking to the media Friday ... and said it's all love, the Kansas City Star reports.

He gushed ... "I love that guy, man. There’s nothing outside of this building that’s going to make me feel any different way. We know exactly each other’s intentions."

Travis also raved that Andy pushes his players to be their best, noting ... "It definitely helped me take my game to another level that game."

We told you about the spat after it happened -- all eyes were on Trav after he got into a quick yelling match -- and had a physical brush -- with Andy.

And, it's not the first time Travis has lost his cool on the sideline.

You may remember ... the famous tight end clashed with Andy during Super Bowl LVIII in February 2024, which they ended up winning against the San Francisco 49ers.

Andy has praised Travis since ... even addressing the most recent blow-up this week, noting (via NBC Sports) ... "Don’t make too much of it. He’s a passionate guy and I love that part."

Seems like passion -- regardless what it looks like -- is just an expected part of a high-stakes game.

The Chiefs will face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

