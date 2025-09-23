Jason Kelce Plays Saxophone In Baltimore Ravens' Marching Band

Jason Kelce was once a finalist for the "Sexiest Man Alive" ... but did you know he's got some major sax appeal too?!?

The Philadelphia Eagles legend joined the Baltimore Ravens' famous marching band on Monday night ... and he showed he's got the skills to delight thousands with a saxophone.

"What's goin' on with your chin strap?" 🤣 @JasonKelce grabbed a sax and joined the Ravens' band. pic.twitter.com/K6cFhJb6tE — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 22, 2025 @SportsCenter

The former NFL center was front and center in the band as he did a bit for his gig as an ESPN "Monday Night Football" analyst ... and he looked like he knew what he was doing as he belted out the "MNF" theme song.

All of his colleagues were super impressed -- although Scott Van Pelt did wonder why the former NFLer couldn't get a bigger lid for his head.

When the song wrapped, Jason celebrated with the Baltimore musicians as if his Eagles had just scored a big touchdown.