Jason Kelce Congratulates Travis, Taylor Swift On Engagement, 'F*** Yeah!'

Jason Kelce celebrated his little brother's engagement to Taylor Swift in the most Jason Kelce way possible -- by screaming and dropping a big ol' F-bomb!!!

The Philadelphia Eagles legend took to the "New Heights" Instagram page just before Wednesday's episode dropped to celebrate Travis' big day ... and he didn't hold back.

He at first explained to his fans that the latest episode of the brothers' show wouldn't touch on the engagement because they filmed it on Monday ... Travis' only day off from the Kansas City Chiefs this week.

He then, though, gave a massive shoutout to the happy couple.

"We felt necessary as a team here at 'New Heights' to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged!" he said as two other members of the show popped up. "The proposal heard 'round the world."

"F*** yeah!!!!"

While there was no update on Swift's new ring during Wednesday's episode, they did break down how the show with the "Bad Blood" crooner went.

They praised her for making it a good one -- while revealing Swift did, in fact, drop several Easter eggs on the pod.