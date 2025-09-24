Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro Appear On 'New Heights,' Kelce Bros. Freak Out

Play video content New Heights

Leonardo DiCaprio and Benicio Del Toro joined Travis and Jason Kelce on their podcast this week ... and the brothers were absolutely giddy to meet up with the A-listers.

The "One Battle After Another" stars dropped by "New Heights" to promote their upcoming action flick ... but before either got to talking, the Kelces couldn't contain their excitement.

Jason repeatedly stressed to himself and his little brother to "play it cool" ... but Travis proclaimed there was just no way he could do that on camera.

"I'm super excited," the Chiefs tight end said with a big grin. "This is f***ing so badass."

The quartet chatted for about an hour -- and while the convo mostly surrounded their new film, which hits theaters on Friday, they did talk a little sports.

Leo reminisced about some of his high school basketball accomplishments, and he clarified which professional team is truly his favorite. Benicio, meanwhile, revealed a love for old sports logos.