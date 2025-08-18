Leonardo DiCaprio Looks Sad on Yacht Getaway, GF Vittoria Ceretti Parties On
Leonardo DiCaprio Lost At Sea ... But GF's Full Sail Ahead!!!
Leonardo DiCaprio may have the yacht, the model, and the Mediterranean sunshine ... but he looks like he was out there drowning in some serious feelings -- all while his girlfriend continued partying like it was paradise.
Catch the pics -- Leo’s yacht life over the weekend seemed to come with a side of existential crisis, staring off like he was pondering the meaning of it all. All that money, all that luxury ... and still no guarantee of a smile!
Leo went shirtless and bronzed, arms crossed as he stared at the floor, then off into the distance -- and it was hard to tell if he was deep in thought, zoning out, or just plain tired.
But Leo’s GF Vittoria Ceretti was on a whole different wavelength -- stunning in a tiny black string bikini as she dove into Ibiza’s sparkling waters like the yacht was her runway.
Luckily for Vittoria, Leo’s moody spell didn’t kill the vibe -- she had a whole crew of friends onboard to keep the party going.
As for Leo, he’s been drifting on that yacht life a little too long -- somebody get this man back on solid ground, stat!