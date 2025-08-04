Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti Join Bezos Yacht Party in Ibiza

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos continue to enjoy married life on their yacht as it sails around the world … and this weekend they were overjoyed when they were joined by another hot celeb couple, Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti!

Check out the pics ... Leo and Vitt join Lauren and Jeff aboard their mega yacht, currently cruising around the Mediterranean, on a stop in Ibiza.

Jeff and Lauren gleefully await at the top of the stairs in their yachting best as a small boat carrying the other couple arrives alongside the $500 million mansion on water. They greet the pair with big hugs and smiles and then immediately usher them inside to get down to business ... the hard work of relaxation in paradise, we assume.

This appears to be the first time the couples have seen each other since the $50 million Bezos-Sanchez wedding this past June in Venice, Italy ... which saw stars like the Kardashians, Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom and Sydney Sweeney flocking to the floating city to celebrate the occasion.