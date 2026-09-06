14 People Hospitalized at The Chainsmokers Concert in San Jose

The Chainsmokers’ San Jose concert turned into an emergency situation over the weekend ... with 14 people rushed to local hospitals during the show.

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The electronic duo was performing at Discovery Meadow Friday when San Jose dozens of concert-goers began needing medical attention around 8:22 PM, according to the San Jose Fire Department's official social media account.

SJFD requested additional ambulances and advanced life-support units. In all, 14 ambulances responded and 14 people were transported to hospitals.

Police told local outlets that some of the medical emergencies involved suspected alcohol intoxication and drug-related issues. Authorities have not released the conditions of those hospitalized.

The concert began at 5 p.m., and officials said the emergency response wrapped up around 10:34 p.m. Police assisted with traffic control, and no arrests were reported.

The incident comes less than a month after another Chainsmokers performance in Palm Springs where nine people were injured after bottles were allegedly thrown into a crowd, with seven taken to the hospital.